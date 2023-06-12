HamberMenu
Kerala High Court constitutes grievance redressal committee for lawyers

Panel to be headed by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti

June 12, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has constituted a committee headed by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti to redress grievances, if any, of lawyers, in response to a Supreme Court order to avert lawyers abstaining from court appearances or resorting to strikes.

The order issued on June 9 by the Registrar General pointed out that the grievance redressal committee may take up the genuine grievances related to difference of opinion or dissatisfaction because of procedural changes in filing/listing of matters or any genuine grievance about misbehaviour by any member of the lower judiciary, provided such grievance is not meant to keep pressure on any judicial officer.

The other members of the committee are Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Justice P. Somarajan, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, the chairman of the Bar Council of Kerala, and the president of the High Court Bar Association.

