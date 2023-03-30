Kerala HC collegium forwards two sets of names for elevation as judges following members’ opinion differences

March 30, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The three-member collegium of Kerala High Court, in an unusual move, has forwarded two separate lists of judicial officers to be considered for elevation as High Court Judges, as the panel members failed to reach a consensus on the names.

The exceptional events witnessed Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice S. V. Bhatti concurring on seven names and drawing up a list by including them. However, Justice K. Vinod Chandran, the third member of the collegium, besides preparing a list of his own choice also marked his dissent on one judge who is in the other list. Both the lists were forwarded to the Supreme Court collegium for consideration, judicial sources said.

The Chief Justice has recommended the senior district judges P. J. Vincent, M. B. Snehalatha, C. Krishnakumar, G. Girish, Johnson John, C. Pratheep Kumar, and P. Krishnakumar for elevation. The choice of Justice Chandran included P. Krishnakumar, K. V. Jayakumar, Ms. Snehalatha, Mr. John, Mr. Girish, Mr. Pratheepkumar and P. Saidalavi. He also recorded his dissent regarding the recommendation of Mr. Vincent.

Only five judges, Ms. Snehalatha, Mr. John, Mr. Girish, Mr. Pratheep and Mr. P. Krishnakumar, found place in both lists. Currently, there are six vacancies of judges in the High Court. One more post will fall vacant in two months when one of the women judges retire.

Incidentally, it was after two years that the collegium met on March 17 to prepare the list, despite the Registry of the Supreme Court sending repeated reminders for convening the meeting. The reported difference of opinion between the collegium members resulted in delayed meetings. By the time the collegium met, a few senior judicial officers, who could have been considered for the post, became disqualified as they were not left with enough service to be considered for promotion as High Court judges, judicial sources indicated. The collegium has not made any recommendations on the lawyers who were to be considered for the post.