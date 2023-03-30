HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC collegium forwards two sets of names for elevation as judges following members’ opinion differences

The exceptional events witnessed Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice S. V. Bhatti concurring on seven names while Justice K. Vinod Chandran, the third member of the collegium, prepared a list of his own choice and marked his dissent on one judge who is in the other list

March 30, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The three-member collegium of Kerala High Court, in an unusual move, has forwarded two separate lists of judicial officers to be considered for elevation as High Court Judges, as the panel members failed to reach a consensus on the names.

The exceptional events witnessed Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice S. V. Bhatti concurring on seven names and drawing up a list by including them. However, Justice K. Vinod Chandran, the third member of the collegium, besides preparing a list of his own choice also marked his dissent on one judge who is in the other list. Both the lists were forwarded to the Supreme Court collegium for consideration, judicial sources said.

ALSO READ
Collegium system not perfect but best available: CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice has recommended the senior district judges P. J. Vincent, M. B. Snehalatha, C. Krishnakumar, G. Girish, Johnson John, C. Pratheep Kumar, and P. Krishnakumar for elevation. The choice of Justice Chandran included P. Krishnakumar, K. V. Jayakumar, Ms. Snehalatha, Mr. John, Mr. Girish, Mr. Pratheepkumar and P. Saidalavi. He also recorded his dissent regarding the recommendation of Mr. Vincent.

Only five judges, Ms. Snehalatha, Mr. John, Mr. Girish, Mr. Pratheep and Mr. P. Krishnakumar, found place in both lists. Currently, there are six vacancies of judges in the High Court. One more post will fall vacant in two months when one of the women judges retire.

Incidentally, it was after two years that the collegium met on March 17 to prepare the list, despite the Registry of the Supreme Court sending repeated reminders for convening the meeting. The reported difference of opinion between the collegium members resulted in delayed meetings. By the time the collegium met, a few senior judicial officers, who could have been considered for the post, became disqualified as they were not left with enough service to be considered for promotion as High Court judges, judicial sources indicated. The collegium has not made any recommendations on the lawyers who were to be considered for the post.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.