Kerala High Court closes petition against children’s COVID-19 vaccination

Plea alleged vaccine administered without consent of parents

The Kerala High Court has closed a writ petition alleging that children are administered COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of their parents.

The court, while closing the petition, observed that since no parents had approached the court until now complaining of force employed by the authorities to vaccinate any child, the allegation of the petitioner could only be treated as “conjectural and speculative.”

The court added that the rights of children and their parents were well-recognised under the Constitution, and the Supreme Court had spoken recently that no one could be vaccinated against his/her consent.

The court also recorded the submission of the government pleader that the intent of the authorities was only to call upon every parent to have their wards vaccinated before schools reopen after the summer recess and that no guidelines had been issued for carrying out “forcible inoculations.”