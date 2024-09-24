Kerala High Court closes anticipatory bail pleas of actor Jayasurya

The Kerala High Court on Monday (September 23, 2024) closed anticipatory bail petitions filed by actor Jayasurya in two cases registered against him on the charge of outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment respectively in the light of a submission by the prosecutor that the offences alleged against him were bailable.

When the anticipatory bail petitions came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the offences were bailable since the alleged incidents took place before 2013. He has been charged with the offences under section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court closed the actor’s anticipatory petitions, reserving the right of the petitioner to work out his remedies in accordance with law.

