December 12, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday closed a petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd seeking police protection for carrying out construction activities of the Vizhinjam seaport project. The court closed the petition in view of the submission by the counsel for the Adani port that no obstruction was caused now by the protesters at the project site.

