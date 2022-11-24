Kerala High Court chides govt. for not responding to proposal to monetise KSRTC assets

November 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The court points out that as matters stood, there is no indication that the KSRTC can become self-reliant soon

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed its unhappiness with the State government for not responding to the suggestion of the court to monetize the assets of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to make it self-reliant.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition seeking early payment of salary to KSRTC employees came up for hearing.

The court reminded the government that monetisation of KSRTC’s assets was one of the aspects that the court had emphasised. “But I did not see any reaction coming from their part with respect to the same,” said Justice Ramachandran.

The court also pointed out that as matters stood, there was no indication that the KSRTC could become self-reliant immediately. Therefore, the aid of the government would have to be maintained. It was in this context that the court wanted the government to consider and propose a permanent scheme, taking note of the practical situation and ground realities.

The special government pleader submitted that the government required more time to put in place a permanent scheme since a proper policy would have to be evolved.

