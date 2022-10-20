Kerala High Court cancels anticipatory bail granted to Civic Chandran in sexual abuse case

ADVERTISEMENT

The anticipatory bail granted to writer Civic Chandran in a sexual abuse case was cancelled by the Kerala High Court, which held that the commission of offence was prima facie made out.

The court noted that the offences under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the use of assault or criminal force on woman with the intent to outraging her modesty were made out against the writer. The finding of the Special Judge, Kozhikode, who gave a clean chit to the accused at the investigation stage itself cannot be justified. The accused and the complainant were very familiar with each other and the accused had the required knowledge that the survivor was a member of the Scheduled Castes, the court held.

Allowing the appeal filed by the State government and the survivor in the case, the High Court asked Civic Chandran to surrender before the investigating officer in the case within seven days for being questioned.

In the event of the arrest, the accused shall be produced before the special judge on the same day itself. If an application for regular bail is filed, the judge shall consider it on merit and pass orders as early as possible, preferably on the same day itself or without much delay. If required, medical attention shall be provided to the accused when arrested, the court directed the police.

The court noted that it was mindful of the atrocities and sexual harassment committed against girl children, women and even against minor children regardless of their gender. The investigating officers and various stakeholders of the society shall rise to the occasion and make efforts to check such crime. Everyone must work together in this endeavour and at the same time, remain vigilant against false implications too, the court held.