Kerala High Court cancels anticipatory bail granted to Civic Chandran in sexual abuse case

Writer asked to surrender before police in seven days for being questioned

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The anticipatory bail granted to writer Civic Chandran in a sexual abuse case was cancelled by the Kerala High Court, which held that the commission of offence was prima facie made out.

The court noted that the offences under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the use of assault or criminal force on woman with the intent to outraging her modesty were made out against the writer. The finding of the Special Judge, Kozhikode, who gave a clean chit to the accused at the investigation stage itself cannot be justified. The accused and the complainant were very familiar with each other and the accused had the required knowledge that the survivor was a member of the Scheduled Castes, the court held.

Allowing the appeal filed by the State government and the survivor in the case, the High Court asked Civic Chandran to surrender before the investigating officer in the case within seven days for being questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event of the arrest, the accused shall be produced before the special judge on the same day itself. If an application for regular bail is filed, the judge shall consider it on merit and pass orders as early as possible, preferably on the same day itself or without much delay. If required, medical attention shall be provided to the accused when arrested, the court directed the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court noted that it was mindful of the atrocities and sexual harassment committed against girl children, women and even against minor children regardless of their gender. The investigating officers and various stakeholders of the society shall rise to the occasion and make efforts to check such crime. Everyone must work together in this endeavour and at the same time, remain vigilant against false implications too, the court held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app