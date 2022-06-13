Kerala High Court begins hearing bail plea of Vijay Babu
The Kerala High Court on Monday extended till June 14 its interim directive not to arrest actor Vijay Babu in the rape case filed by an actor. The court on Monday started hearing the arguments on his anticipatory bail petition in camera. The arguments will continue on Tuesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.