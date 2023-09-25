Kerala High Court asks Kasaragod Collector to take steps to hand over houses to families of endosulfan victims by October 15

September 25, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the court could not countenance any further delay in handing over the houses built several years ago in the Enmakaje grama panchayat in Kasaragod district to the families of endosulfan victims.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that “steps have to be taken swiftly and quickly so that the families are able to be accommodated with dignity in the houses available.”

The court added that one cannot be oblivious to the stark reality that the victims and their families are living in great pathos, even in rented houses.

The court said that it expected that the maintenance and repair work of the houses will be completed quickly, at least by October 15, so that all the families can be in the safety of a comfortable home.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust alleging that despite the completion of the construction of 36 houses several years ago, the Collector had not taken any steps to hand over these to the beneficiaries. Since the houses had been kept unused for the last several years, they had to be further repaired and maintained.

The government pleader submitted that if the houses are repaired and maintained, it can be handed over to the 36 beneficiaries without delay. The petitioners themselves had come forward in altruism to provide the amount required for the works and that if they found any difficulty, they could take it up with the District Collector.

District Collector Inbasekar K., who appeared online, impressed upon the court that steps have been taken by him to ensure that the identified 36 families were given their houses at the earliest.

The court also asked the Collector to file a report regarding the handing over of the houses on the next date of hearing.