Kerala High Court asks govt. to explain action taken against panchayat member who dumped waste on roadside

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday took serious note of the CCTV footage of P.S. Sudhakaran, a local CPI(M) leader and a member of Manjallur panchayat in Ernakulam, riding his scooter with a bag of waste and kicking it on to the roadside. The video went viral on social media. The court asked the State government to inform it of action taken against him.

When the suo motu case registered in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire breakout came up for hearing, the Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P. asked the Government Pleader whether the two-wheeler had been confiscated.

The court observed that garbage was being dumped beside railway tracks. Plastic bags with waste could be seen all along railway tracks. It is the responsibility of the Railways to clear waste lying in areas under their control.

The court said it would like to know whether any agreement with any agency had been inked by the Railways to clear garbage dumped on their properties. It orally observed that the government should also take serious note of garbage lying along railway tracks and ensure that they were removed. The court said the Railways should file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to dispose of garbage.

The Bench asked the National Highways Authority of India to consider using gypsum, a by-product of fertiliser production kept at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), for the construction of highways in the State.