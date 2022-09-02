Kerala High Court asks for case diary in sexual assault case against Civic Chandran

Bail order illegal, arbitrary: petitioners

Special Correspondent Kochi
September 02, 2022 18:49 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the prosecution to furnish the case diary in the sexual assault case registered against social activist and writer Civic Chandran.

Justice Mary Joseph issued the order when the appeals filed by the survivor as well as the State government seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Kozhikode Sessions Court to the writer came up for hearing.

The petitioners said the bail order was illegal and arbitrary. The findings of the sessions court were perverse.

The government in its appeal said the investigation conducted so far undoubtedly revealed that the allegations against the accused were true and custodial interrogation of the accused was highly required for an effective investigation. The sessions court had seriously erred in stating that there was no prima facie case against the accused, the government contended.

