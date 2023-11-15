ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court asks CBI to take over probe into Titanium graft case

November 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kochi

Case registered in 2006 in connection with alleged corruption and irregularities in setting up effluent treatment plant worth ₹256 crore during tenure of UDF govt.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into a case registered in 2006 in connection with the alleged corruption and irregularities in the setting up of an effluent treatment plant worth ₹256 crore in the State-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

The court passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed in 2020 by S. Jayan, a former employee of the company, seeking a directive to the CBI to take over the investigation. According to him, despite the recommendation of the State government, the CBI had refused to take over the investigation.

The allegation was that the contract for purchasing equipment for an effluent treatment plant was awarded without inviting a global tender. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had found substance in the allegation in a complaint lodged with the VACB which recommended a probe by the CBI as international players were involved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to set up the effluent treatment plant was taken during the regime of the United Democratic Front government. The complainant also alleged the involvement of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Minister Ramesh Chennithala, MLA; and former Industry Minister Ebrahim Kunju in the case.

The court directed the CBI to complete the probe in six months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US