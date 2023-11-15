HamberMenu
Kerala High Court asks CBI to take over probe into Titanium graft case

Case registered in 2006 in connection with alleged corruption and irregularities in setting up effluent treatment plant worth ₹256 crore during tenure of UDF govt.

November 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into a case registered in 2006 in connection with the alleged corruption and irregularities in the setting up of an effluent treatment plant worth ₹256 crore in the State-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

The court passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed in 2020 by S. Jayan, a former employee of the company, seeking a directive to the CBI to take over the investigation. According to him, despite the recommendation of the State government, the CBI had refused to take over the investigation.

The allegation was that the contract for purchasing equipment for an effluent treatment plant was awarded without inviting a global tender. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had found substance in the allegation in a complaint lodged with the VACB which recommended a probe by the CBI as international players were involved.

The decision to set up the effluent treatment plant was taken during the regime of the United Democratic Front government. The complainant also alleged the involvement of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Minister Ramesh Chennithala, MLA; and former Industry Minister Ebrahim Kunju in the case.

The court directed the CBI to complete the probe in six months.

