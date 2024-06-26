Kerala High Court appoints new Sabarimala Special Commissioner

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday appointed Jayakrishnan R., Special Judge for the Trial of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Case, Kottarakara, as the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, with effect from June 29 for two years. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harisankar Menon made the appointment as the term of M. Manoj, present Special Commissioner who is holding the post of Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Kottayam, will end on June 28.