Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae in plea for Vigilance probe into CM’s daughter’s financial deals with company CMRL

November 01, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - KOCHI

High Court lawyer is appointed as amicus curiae to argue for and on behalf of the petitioner – social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery – who had died during pendency of the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court on November 1, 2023 appointed an amicus curiae in a case challenging the order of the Vigilance Special Court, Muvattupuzha, dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, and prominent United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders, including the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Justice K. Babu appointed Akhil Vijay, High Court lawyer, as amicus curiae to argue for and on behalf of the petitioner, social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery, who died during the pendency of the petition filed by him.

The Vigilance court, while dismissing his plea for a probe into the allegation, had observed that the complainant had not shown a prima facie case and there was only a mere allegation that the political leaders received money in return for favours given to the company.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR and conduct a probe into his complaint lodged with the VACB. He had named Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, and Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Ms. Veena, as the accused in the case who had allegedly received payments from the company.

He alleged in his complaint that these leaders had misused their official positions and caused loss to the public exchequer. The complaint was filed in the wake of an order of the Interim Board for Settlement of the Income Tax department which disclosed the payments made to the politicians by the company.

He pointed out that the Vigilance court had “miserably failed” to appreciate the law prevailing and consider the complaint in proper perspective. There was a prima facie case against the accused persons. The petition sought to set aside the order of the Vigilance court.

