Kerala High Court admits petition seeking removal of Malayalam movie ‘Churuli’ from OTT platform

Kochi

09 December 2021 18:30 IST

According to petitioner from Thrissur, the film is replete with filthy and offensive words that outraged the modesty of women and children

Observing orally that the dialogues in the Malayalam film Churuli were “atrocious in nature”, the Kerala High Court on Thursday admitted a writ petition seeking a directive to remove the movie from the OTT platform immediately.

Justice N. Nagaresh made the observation after viewing some of the video clippings of the film. The petition was filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur. According to him, the film was replete with filthy and offensive words that outraged the modesty of women and children.

The movie was accessible to everyone, including children and teenagers, as it had been released on OTT platform. Though the film was capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, it had an overdose of foul language, the petitioner said.

He pointed out that people would often imitate the dialogues of movies and if they did so after watching Churuli, it would affect “the public morality and tranquillity.” No person would use such language even in their private conversations. The filmmakers used such language deliberately with an intention to draw more attention to the movie.

Film certification

The counsel for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the film available on the OTT platform SonyLiv, was not a certified version of the film.

It was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by the CBFC in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983 and guidelines issued by the Government of India, the counsel said.