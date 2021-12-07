Kerala High Court admits NSS petition against Government sanction for random sample survey

KOCHI

07 December 2021 18:56 IST

Justice N. Naragesh issues notice to the Kerala government and the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes Among Forward Communities

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday admitted a writ petition by the Nair Service Society (NSS) challenging the State government’s sanction for conducting a random sample survey to ascertain backwardness among forward communities.

Justice N. Naragesh also issued notice to the State government and the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes Among Forward Communities.

In the petition, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said that the government had given administrative sanction for conducting the sample survey as recommended by the present Commission for Economically Backward Classes Among Forward Communities. As per the recommendations, the enumerators shall collect details through a mobile application from five economically backward families from each ward.

He said that the NSS opposed the sample survey as it would bring out only a truncated and sketchy picture of economically weaker sections of forward communities. Besides, there was a greater chance of the State government acting on such truncated data to the detriment of forward communities in future as well.

Mr. Sukumaran Nair pointed out that the earlier commission, headed by Justice A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, had recommended a socio-economic-community survey of all the communities in the entire population of the State and to take population census of all the communities in the State. The recommendation of the present commission was contrary to the recommendations of its predecessor.

Data bank

In fact, if the socio-economic-community survey and population census of all the communities were conducted, it would provide a data bank for implementation of reservation and other welfare measures to bring the marginalised and the downtrodden into the mainstream. The attempt of the present commission was to sabotage the recommendation of the erstwhile one. The government was yet to take a call on the recommendations of the Justice Ramakrishna Pillai commission, the petitioner pointed out.

When the petition came up for hearing, the judge asked the State government to inform the court about its stand on the recommendations of the Ramakrishna Pillai Commission.

The petition also sought a directive to conduct a socio-economic-community survey of the entire population of the State and to take a census of all communities.