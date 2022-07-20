Kerala High Court adjourns to August hearing in Jesna missing case

Monitoring of CBI probe sought

The Kerala High Court adjourned to next month (August) the hearing in the case seeking to monitor the CBI probe into the missing of Jesna Maria James from Pathanamthitta district.

Jesna, a native of Kollamula in Pathanamthitta and a second-year BCom student of St Dominic’s College at Kanjirappally, went missing in March 2018. Though a special police team was constituted to probe the missing case, no information could be gathered about her whereabouts. The High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the missing of the girl on a petition by her brother.

The CBI had submitted the last time before the High Court that it had issued a yellow notice, a global police alert for a missing person, in order to ascertain whether Jesna was alive within the country or outside. The CBI had also filed a progress report in a sealed cover before the court.