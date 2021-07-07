Kerala High Court adjourns plea by Sooraj to quash corruption case against him

Case in connection with flaws in Palarivattom flyover construction

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 13 hearing on a petition filed by T.O. Sooraj, former PWD Secretary, seeking to quash the corruption case registered against him in connection with the flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

According to him, the inquiry into the case and subsequent registration of FIR by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) were vitiated as they had been conducted without approval from the State government as mandated under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Prior sanction needed

In fact, the prior sanction of the State government was required since the offences alleged against him and others related to recommendations made and decisions taken by public servants, including him.

The main allegation against the petitioner was that he had permitted the contractor to compromise on the design of the flyover as well as the quality of its constructions. The petitioner said that he was not in fact implicated in the inquiry report. He was subsequently arraigned as accused in the case.