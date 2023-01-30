HamberMenu
Kerala High Court adjourns election petition of defeated LDF candidate in Perinthalmanna to Feb. 1

K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenges election on the ground that 348 postal ballots of Absentee Voters were improperly rejected  

January 30, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to February 1 the hearing on a petition filed by defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenging the election of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency in Malappuram.

In a report filed before the court, the Subcollector submitted that ‘the bundle of valid postal votes counted at Postal Ballot counting table no. 5 were found missing. The missing was noticed when officials reached the Perinthalmanna sub-treasury to take away the ballot box for handing it to the High Court following a High Court directive in the election case. However, the missing ballot box was later recovered from the office of the Cooperative Registrar in Malappuram.”

The defeated candidate had challenged the election mainly on the ground that the 348 postal ballots of Absentee Voters in the categories of senior citizens (AVSC), Persons with Disability (PWD) and affected by COVID-19 were improperly rejected.

The LDF candidate also sought to declare him as the elected candidate from the constituency.

