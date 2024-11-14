Kerala High Court adjourns anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) local leader in sexual abuse case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to next week hearing on a petition filed by Iqbal S.M., secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Punnamada local committee, seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case lodged by a former leader of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed in response to the bail petition, she pointed out that she had neither withdrawn her complaint nor settled the case. The claim of Iqbal on this count was false. Besides, the affidavit produced by him ascribing to her was not hers. The affidavit was a forged one and was intended to mislead the court.

Iqbal said that the complaint against him was based on sheer misunderstanding and borne out of personal issues between them. Now the entire issue had been settled. The woman had also executed an affidavit in favour of the petitioner, he added.