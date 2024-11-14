 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court adjourns anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) local leader in sexual abuse case

Updated - November 14, 2024 12:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to next week hearing on a petition filed by Iqbal S.M., secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Punnamada local committee, seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case lodged by a former leader of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed in response to the bail petition, she pointed out that she had neither withdrawn her complaint nor settled the case. The claim of Iqbal on this count was false. Besides, the affidavit produced by him ascribing to her was not hers. The affidavit was a forged one and was intended to mislead the court.

Iqbal said that the complaint against him was based on sheer misunderstanding and borne out of personal issues between them. Now the entire issue had been settled. The woman had also executed an affidavit in favour of the petitioner, he added.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.