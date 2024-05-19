The State of Kerala is on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts on May 19 and May 20.

Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts are on red alert today and tomorrow, with the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period, a 10 a.m. weather update by the India Meteorological Department said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised the people to remain alert in view of the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala. Extremely heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslips. The possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and low-lying regions also cannot be discounted, Mr. Vijayan said.

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated very heavy rainfall on both days. The rest of the districts barring Kannur and Kasaragod are also bracing for isolated heavy rainfall.

As per the latest updates, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till at least Thursday.