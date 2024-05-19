GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala rains LIVE updates | Heavy rains prompt warnings, travel bans in many districts

Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts are on red alert today and tomorrow

Updated - May 19, 2024 11:23 am IST

Published - May 19, 2024 11:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flooding seen in the Attakulangara area in Thiruvananthapuram following heavy rains on May 19, 2024

The State of Kerala is on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts on May 19 and May 20. 

Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts are on red alert today and tomorrow, with the possibility of above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period, a 10 a.m. weather update by the India Meteorological Department said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised the people to remain alert in view of the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala. Extremely heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslips. The possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and low-lying regions also cannot be discounted, Mr. Vijayan said. 

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated very heavy rainfall on both days. The rest of the districts barring Kannur and Kasaragod are also bracing for isolated heavy rainfall.

As per the latest updates, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till at least Thursday. 

Read live updates here:
  • May 19, 2024 11:20
    Flooding on Chalai bypass road in Thiruvananthapuram

    Water flooding the Chalai bypass road following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram

  • May 19, 2024 11:13
    Heavy rains prompt warnings and travel bans in many Kerala districts

    As rains lashed many parts of Kerala, authorities urged people, particularly those living in hilly and coastal areas, to exercise vigil.

    The Idukki District Collector has ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.

    “Strict instructions have been issued to the District Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Regional Transport Officers, and Tehsildars to implement the ban effectively,” an official statement said.

    Mining activities have been banned in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts in view of the forecast for heavy rain.

    - PTI

  • May 19, 2024 11:08
    Kerala on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts

    Kerala remains on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts on May 19 and 20. 

    With the pre-monsoon summer rainfall strengthening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the people to remain alert. He has also advised people living in vulnerable and heavy rainfall-hit areas to move to safer locations. 

    Read more on this here...

