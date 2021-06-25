Kerala

Kerala Health Minister visits SLTC at Plachimada

Health Minister Veena George and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty jointly address a review meeting at Civil Station in Palakkad on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Health Minister Veena George visited the COVID second-line treatment centre (SLTC) set up at the defunct Coca-Cola plant at Plachimada on Friday.

The 35,000-sq.-ft plant was converted into a 550-bed COVID facility with the objective of strengthening the fight against the pandemic. The SLTC was set up jointly by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the centre a few days ago.

Ms. Veena congratulated those who had worked overtime to set up the centre within a month. The SLTC began admitting COVID-19 patients on Friday. Of the 550 beds, 100 have oxygen facility and 20 ventilator facility. Fifty of the beds are in ICU. The centre has air-conditioned cabins, oxygen cylinder support for all beds, 1-kl oxygen tank which can be expanded to 2 kl, portable X-ray console, and round-the-clock COVID outpatient wing. The SLTC was set up at a cost of ₹1.10 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 10:52:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-health-minister-visits-sltc-at-plachimada/article34979908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY