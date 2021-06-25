Kerala Health Minister visits SLTC at Plachimada

Health Minister Veena George visited the COVID second-line treatment centre (SLTC) set up at the defunct Coca-Cola plant at Plachimada on Friday.

The 35,000-sq.-ft plant was converted into a 550-bed COVID facility with the objective of strengthening the fight against the pandemic. The SLTC was set up jointly by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the centre a few days ago.

Ms. Veena congratulated those who had worked overtime to set up the centre within a month. The SLTC began admitting COVID-19 patients on Friday. Of the 550 beds, 100 have oxygen facility and 20 ventilator facility. Fifty of the beds are in ICU. The centre has air-conditioned cabins, oxygen cylinder support for all beds, 1-kl oxygen tank which can be expanded to 2 kl, portable X-ray console, and round-the-clock COVID outpatient wing. The SLTC was set up at a cost of ₹1.10 crore.