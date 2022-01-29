Kerala Health Minister Veena George warns private hospitals against turning back COVID-19 patients

PATHANAMTHITTA

29 January 2022 18:37 IST

Minister announces allocation of new oxygen plants to Thiruvalla taluk hospital and Kozhencherry district hospital as part of a State plan

Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday warned private hospitals in Pathanamthitta district against turning back COVID-19 patients and referring them to government hospitals without offering treatment.

Addressing a meeting of the District Development Committee chaired by District Collector Divya S. Iyer, the Minister said it was highly improper for private hospitals to deny treatment to patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

On the occasion, the Minister announced the allocation of new oxygen plants to the Thiruvalla taluk hospital and Kozhencherry district hospital as part of a State plan.

The Minister directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to find a solution to the drinking water shortage in Pathanamthitta town and Aranmula Edasserimala. She called for steps to complete the construction of rural roads under the Rebuild Kerala project and directed all local bodies to complete the examination of the applications received under the Life Mission scheme in the district by January 31.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who represents the Adoor Assembly constituency, accused private hospitals of not offering adequate treatment to children who tested positive for COVID-19. Further, he called for steps to address the drinking water shortage experienced across the region and directed the Executive Engineer of the KWA to report to the Collector the delays involved in replacing the pipeline network.

A joint inspection should be carried out in connection with the completion of the survey work of Pandalam Valiya Thod and Adoor Valiya Thod. The Adoor twin bridge and allied works should be completed and commissioned as soon as possible, while the acquisition of land for the Pandalam bypass and the Adoor-Thumpaman road development should be expedited.

Thiruvalla legislator Mathew T. Thomas, Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan and district panchayat president Omallur Shankaran also spoke at the meeting.