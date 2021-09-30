Kerala Health Minister Veena George seeks to allay concerns over ‘deemed deputation’ of doctors

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 September 2021 20:33 IST

The change in designation was only technical and the doctors would not have to move under the Director of Medical Education, says the Minister

Having landed in a soup over the ‘deemed deputation’ of 47 medical doctors from the Pathanamathitta General Hospital to the Government Medical College in Konni, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday sought to allay concerns raised by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) about the move.

Addressing the media, Ms. George explained that the change in designation was only technical and the doctors would not have to move under the Director of Medical Education. None of the doctors will be relocated to Konni, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

“If we are not going ahead by recognising the General Hospital as part of Konni medical college, the admission of students will be delayed by another three years'', said the Minister.

According to her, the National Medical Commission (NMC) that is inspecting the medical college should be shown a hospital, which has been operating for three years and has all the facilities, including 300 beds, and is within an air distance of 10 km. The Pathanamthitta General Hospital was declared a part of the Konni medical college in 2015 by taking this aspect into consideration.

Regarding the opposition raised by the LDF against the move in 2015, the Minister clarified that the objection had been against a mere renaming of the General Hospital without implementing any of the facilities of a medical college.

The decision to make Pathanamthitta General Hospital a part of medical college was taken in 2015 following an application to the All-India Medical Council, she added.

First phase done

“The first phase of the medical college has been completed and as many as 60 outpatient wings are running. About 200 beds are ready. Of the 394 posts sanctioned, recruitments have been made to to 218. All issues, including environmental permits, have been resolved,” she pointed out.

According to her, the 300 beds in the General Hospital need to be shown as part of the IP section of the medical college so as to present the hospital as a 500-bed facility during the NMC inspection. Through this, 100 students will be able to obtain MBBS admission next year.