Kerala Health Minister Veena George says COVID-19 transmission within families is on the rise in the State

Thiruvananthapuram

26 August 2021 21:20 IST

COVID-19 disease transmission within homes has been rising in the State, accounting for 35% of the total cases, according to a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on Thursday.

Ms. George said that improper home quarantine has been resulting in entire families getting infected as soon as one member is diagnosed with the disease.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should opt for home quarantine only if they have proper facilities for total isolation, or else, they should move to domiciliary care centres, said Ms. George. Those in home quarantine should remain in total isolation and wear masks and desist from interacting with other family members.

Those with influenza-like symptoms should get themselves tested immediately and others who have been in contact with the person should remain in home quarantine after informing health-care workers, the Minister said.

‘No hospital crisis’

Ms. George also denied reports that the State was heading for a crisis regarding ICU beds and ventilators, saying that no district has any shortage of intensive care facilities.

Free COVID-19 care is being offered through 281 empanelled private hospitals and, if at all there is a shortage of beds in government facilities, beds can be arranged at the empanelled private hospitals, she said.

In government hospitals, of the total 3,048 ICU beds, 1,020 are occupied by COVID patients, while 740 by non-COVID patients, which meant that 1,288 beds, or 43% of the total, remain free presently.

Of the 2,293 ventilators, 444 are occupied by COVID patients and 148 by non-COVID patients, meaning that 75% of ventilators (1,701), are vacant.

In 281 empanelled private hospitals, 20,724 beds were available, apart from 2,082 ICU beds and 1,081 ventilators. At present, 798 of these ICU beds are occupied and 313 ventilators are occupied by COVID patients. The number of beds can be increased as required, said Ms. George.