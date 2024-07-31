GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured in road accident

She was on her way to landslide-hit Wayanad

Published - July 31, 2024 09:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Health Minister Veena George was admitted to the Government Medical College at Manjeri in Malappuram on July 31 after she suffered minor injuries in a road accident in the morning. 

The Minister was on her way to landslide-hit Wayanad when her car hit an electric post at Chettiyangadi in Manjeri around 7:30 a.m.

The incident happened when the vehicle reportedly swerved to avoid hitting an oncoming scooter. Those on the scooter too were taken to the hospital.

Extremely heavy rain triggered a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on July 30. Units of the army, NDRF and other emergency service personnel deployed in Wayanad have resumed the search operations.  

