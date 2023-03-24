ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Health Minister promises legislation to deter attacks on health workers

March 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kayakalp awards to healthcare institutions presented

Nandakumar T 6656

Health Minister Veena George presents the Kayakalp awards for healthcare institutions at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government is coming up with strong legislation to deter attacks on health workers and hospitals, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was addressing a function here on Friday to present the Kayakalp awards to healthcare institutions in various categories for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices.

Terming the attacks on health workers “unfortunate”, she said it would demoralise them, adding that the proposed legislation would be a comprehensive one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the e- Health programme would cover all hospitals in the State, making it easy for patients to take OP tickets online. “As many as 157 hospitals in Kerala have gained the national quality assurance standards (NQAS) certification, the highest in the country. The government will ensure that no one in the State is denied medical care for want of money,” she said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and district panchayat president D. Sureshkumar were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US