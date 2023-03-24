HamberMenu
Kerala Health Minister promises legislation to deter attacks on health workers

Kayakalp awards to healthcare institutions presented

March 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George presents the Kayakalp awards for healthcare institutions at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Health Minister Veena George presents the Kayakalp awards for healthcare institutions at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government is coming up with strong legislation to deter attacks on health workers and hospitals, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was addressing a function here on Friday to present the Kayakalp awards to healthcare institutions in various categories for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices.

Terming the attacks on health workers “unfortunate”, she said it would demoralise them, adding that the proposed legislation would be a comprehensive one.

The Minister said the e- Health programme would cover all hospitals in the State, making it easy for patients to take OP tickets online. “As many as 157 hospitals in Kerala have gained the national quality assurance standards (NQAS) certification, the highest in the country. The government will ensure that no one in the State is denied medical care for want of money,” she said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and district panchayat president D. Sureshkumar were among those present.

