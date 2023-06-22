Kerala Health Minister calls for concerted effort to tackle infectious diseases

June 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday called for coordinated efforts between various departments to intensify infectious diseases prevention and control measures since, going by the seasonal trends over the past few years, a major spike in the number of fever/infectious diseases was expected in July.

If the cases surge beyond a threshold, too many patients, many with serious illnesses, crowding the hospitals all at once is something the health system will not withstand.

To pre-empt such a situation, it was important that all efforts, including sanitation and vector-control measures, were carried out in a coordinated manner right from the grassroots, Ms. George said, after a high-level meeting of the Health, Local Self-Governments and Education departments here. The meeting was called as part of the Health department’s efforts to intensify disease-prevention activities across the State and to discuss the steps which each department had to adopt.

Steps will be taken to intensify cleaning and sanitation activities as well as “dry day” observation to prevent vector breeding grounds., she said.

Dry day will be observed on all Fridays in schools, on Saturdays in offices and on Sundays at houses for the next few weeks when all possible rainwater receptacles would be emptied and cleaned out to prevent vector breeding. Local bodies have been asked to intensify cleaning activities, with special attention on hotspots.

Meetings would be held every fortnight at the local body-level and the district-level to discuss and review the activities.

Seasonal influenza cases are going up among children now and the Education department will hold health assemblies in schools on June 23 (Friday) to create awareness on viral fevers and how to prevent and manage the disease.

Health workers will visit schools to provide guidance to school authorities on disease-prevention activities. If more than five children in a class remain absent due to fever, local health workers should be informed. Schools should give clear instructions that a sick child should not be sent to school. Wearing masks in schools would be beneficial for children to prevent contracting respiratory illnesses, the Minister said.

Arogya jagratha samithis have been asked to meet at the ward-level and to intensify disease-prevention measures, especially source-reduction activities to prevent mosquito breeding. Awareness generation activities would be carried out amongst those engaged in agricultural activities, MGNREGS workers and dairy farmers on the importance of doxycycline prophylaxis and the use of gloves/gumboots to protect them from the risk of contracting leptospirosis. Not only these categories of workers, but also people who have pets at home should also be aware of the risk of leptospirosis.

Action will be taken against those who keep their premises and plantations unkempt, creating conducive circumstances for mosquito breeding.

Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self-Governments) Sarada Muraleeddharan, Health Secretary Mohammed Hanish and senior health officials were part of the meeting.