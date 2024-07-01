Kerala Health dept. to start mobile dialysis units for distant and difficult areas

The Health department intends to start mobile dialysis units for distant and difficult areas, Health Minister Veena George has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile dialysis unit would be arranged in places where people could reach easily. The project was expected to be commissioned with the cooperation of local bodies and voluntary organisations, Ms. George told the Assembly on Monday, in reply to a submission by V.K. Prasanth on the availability of dialysis facilities.

She said that home-based peritoneal dialysis, which patients could do on their own, had been facilitated in all districts. This was fully funded by the government. Till date 640 patients had registered for peritoneal dialysis in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. George said that the efficiency of the existing haemodialysis units would be enhanced so that more shifts could be run. Local bodies would have to take up the liability of the additional staff needed for running additional shifts.

She said that free dialysis was being offered through Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi and Karunya Benevolent Fund in empanelled private and public hospitals.

Apart from the machines in medical colleges, 1,250 more dialysis machines were functioning in the public sector hospitals in the State. This included the machines in 31 district/general hospitals and 57 taluk-level hospitals, 12 machines in community health centres also.

She said that dialysis units would be set up in another 13 district/taluk level hospitals this financial year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.