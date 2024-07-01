GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Health dept. to start mobile dialysis units for distant and difficult areas

‘Dialysis units will be set up in another 13 district/taluk level hospitals this financial year’

Updated - July 01, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department intends to start mobile dialysis units for distant and difficult areas, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The mobile dialysis unit would be arranged in places where people could reach easily. The project was expected to be commissioned with the cooperation of local bodies and voluntary organisations, Ms. George told the Assembly on Monday, in reply to a submission by V.K. Prasanth on the availability of dialysis facilities.

She said that home-based peritoneal dialysis, which patients could do on their own, had been facilitated in all districts. This was fully funded by the government. Till date 640 patients had registered for peritoneal dialysis in the State.

Ms. George said that the efficiency of the existing haemodialysis units would be enhanced so that more shifts could be run. Local bodies would have to take up the liability of the additional staff needed for running additional shifts.

She said that free dialysis was being offered through Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi and Karunya Benevolent Fund in empanelled private and public hospitals.

Apart from the machines in medical colleges, 1,250 more dialysis machines were functioning in the public sector hospitals in the State. This included the machines in 31 district/general hospitals and 57 taluk-level hospitals, 12 machines in community health centres also.

She said that dialysis units would be set up in another 13 district/taluk level hospitals this financial year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.