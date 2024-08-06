ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Health dept. to search for more cases of amoebic encephalitis in State’s capital; first-ever cluster detected

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Active case finding exercise to detect more cases around locality where one death was confirmed, few others test positive for the brain-eating amoebic infection.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Health department has initiated an active case finding exercise to detect cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) in Athiyannoor panchayat of Neyattinkara taluk in Thiruvananthapuram, from where a cluster of PAM cases have been reported, for the first time in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till now, all the PAM cases reported in the State had been sporadic events. However, the outbreak in the district has taken Health authorities by surprise, who are now expecting more cases, all linked to the mossy green pond – Kaavinkulam – at Nellimood in the Athiyannoor panchayat.

Health officials have confirmed that five persons are undergoing treatment for PAM at the Government Medical College Hospital here. Thus the State capital has now reported a total of six confirmed cases of PAM, including one death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials also think that all cases are linked to the pond as all of them seem to have a history of having washed or bathed in the pond.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is a stagnant water body with a high concentration of green moss, an ideal environment for amoeba to grow. There could be problems once the concentration of this amoeba crosses a critical threshold. We are on the lookout for more cases and all clinicians have been asked to look for a history of having bathed in a pond/water body if they see any unusual presentations in the outpatient clinics,” a senior official said.

While the clustering of PAM cases is a first time occurrence in the State, case clusters of (16-19 cases) have been reported earlier in the literature, in the United States, linked to a pool, and in Karachi in Pakistan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US