Kerala Health dept. sounds alert on possible surge in infectious diseases

The Health department has sounded an alert to all districts about a possible surge in infectious diseases as monsoon has intensified across the State.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Health authorities directed district health authorities to take special care so that infectious disease outbreaks do not occur inside relief camps. The service of medical officers are to be ensured in all relief camps.

The department has directed that a health inspector or junior public health nurse attached to a primary/family health centre be entrusted with the job of ensuring medical service delivery in relief camps. The details of the persons in charge of relief camps should be intimated to the district medical officers (DMOs) who have to ensure that all are available for duty.

Health-care institutions which might be in danger of getting waterlogged or deluged during heavy rain should make necessary alternative plans.

All hospitals have also been alerted to the possibility of an increase in patient inflow and have been asked to make necessary preparations, including adequate medicine stocks.

The Health department has also directed that the fever-afflicted in relief camps be isolated and that their treatment is ensured. Relief camps and their premises should be kept clean and any illness among the camp inmates should be intimated to the department.

Hygiene should not be compromised and care must be taken against water-borne diseases as the monsoon intensifies. Drinking water should be boiled before drinking and food should be consumed safely.

Relief camp inmates with comorbidities and who are on regular medications should ensure that their drug regimen is not disrupted. They should keep their prescription with them. Ambulance service should be ensured in relief camps. Children, the elderly and pregnant women should be given special attention. Persons with comorbidities, children, the elderly and pregnant women should wear masks to prevent the spread of influenza-like illnesses.

Everyone who may have come into contact with floodwaters or stagnant rainwater should take doxycycline prophylaxis as directed by health workers. All camp inmates as well as volunteers in camps and rescue workers should necessarily take doxycycline to prevent leptospirosis.

