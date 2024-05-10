Kerala Health department urges vigilance after viral hepatitis death in Malappuram district

A 41-year-old man died in Kerala's Malappuram district on May 10 due to viral hepatitis, marking the sixth such confirmed case in the district in the last three months. The incident has prompted the Kerala Health department to urge people to be vigilant against the disease.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said the man, hailing from Chaliyar panchayat, passed away from viral hepatitis on May 10 morning while under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

"Malappuram district has reported 3,184 suspected cases of viral hepatitis and 1,032 confirmed cases since January this year (2024). There were five suspected deaths and five confirmed deaths. One death was reported in March and four in April," the officer noted in a statement issued by the District Public Relations department.

The statement highlighted that the highest number of cases was reported in Pothukal, Kuzhimanna, Omanur, Pookotoor, Morayur, Peruvallur panchayats, and Malappuram municipality.

Regarding the man's death at Chaliyar, the Health department revealed that a nine-year-old girl in his household was diagnosed with viral hepatitis on March 19.

Following this diagnosis, medical officers and health workers promptly visited the house and implemented preventive measures.

Subsequently, on April 22, the man himself was diagnosed with viral hepatitis at the Chaliyar Family Health Centre and admitted to Nilambur District Hospital on April 26.

Later, he was transferred to a private hospital at Manchery for specialist treatment, and then to a private hospital in Kozhikode as his liver function deteriorated.

He developed an infection during a liver transplant and succumbed to the illness on May 10, the statement said.

Symptoms

Viral hepatitis, caused by microorganisms belonging to the group of viruses, manifests with symptoms such as fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, and yellow urine.

In severe cases, liver function can be significantly affected, potentially leading to death, the Health department said.

