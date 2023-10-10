HamberMenu
Kerala Health department job fraud: Haridasan says no bribe was paid

October 10, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In another twist to the case pertaining to appointment fraud using Minister for Health Veena George’s office as a front, Malappuram resident Haridasan Kummoli, the complainant, has gone back on his statement.

Mr. Kummoli who had alleged that he paid ₹1.72 lakh as bribe to Akhil Mathew, Ms. George’s assistant, to get temporary employment for his daughter-in-law as a homoeo medical officer in Ayush Mission, was on Monday questioned by the Cantonment police.

During questioning, he denied paying money to Mr. Mathew outside the Minister’s office near the Secretariat.

Mr. Kummoli is initially learnt to have denied any recollection of payment of bribe or to whom. However, he later told the police that he had not paid any bribe. He will be questioned again on Tuesday.

The police had recently arrested Akhil Sajeev, a former manager at the CITU’s district office in Pathanamthitta, on suspicion of orchestrating the appointment fraud.

