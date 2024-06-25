Kerala Headload Workers Act to be revamped, says TCCI

The Kerala Headload Workers Act, 1978, is a deterrent for many prospective investors, who wish to invest in the State, opened members of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) in a round table discussion conducted by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) here on Tuesday. A total of 36 acts considered for decriminalisation that affect the business laws in Kerala were discussed in the conference held at the TCCI office.

The Kerala Headload Workers Act that exists in the State, should be abrogated, like Article 370, the meeting opined. Two petitions have been filed in the High Court, challenging the constitutionality of the Act, said Sanal Kumar, a member of TCCI. Through extensive consultations with legal experts, it was found that the Act is per se illegal and unconstitutional.

The members also said that whatever efforts the State government makes to improve the ease of doing business in the State, this Act stands as a significant roadblock. There are numerous rules and regulations to protect the interests of everyone, from footpath workers to the highest-level labourers, but there is absolutely no rule or law to protect the interests of the investors, the meeting opined.

The meeting was attended by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) executive director Hari Krishnan, P.H. Kurien, former revenue department secretary, TCCI President S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, and other industry representatives.