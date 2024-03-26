ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC unhappy with govt.’s inaction on evicting encroachers in Munnar

March 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Principal Secretary, Revenue, told to appear before court online on March 27

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the monitoring committee not identifying encroachments and evicting those occupying government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district despite court directives.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice M.A. Abdul Hakhim also directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue department, to appear before the court online on March 27.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by One Earth One Life against encroachments and illegal constructions came up for hearing. The Bench observed: “We find that in spite of directions of this court, the monitoring committee had not taken any action. The joint verification is at a standstill due to want of vehicles. The monitoring committee has failed to file a regular report before this court.”

The court orally observed that the monitoring committee was not taking steps. It was not provided with any vehicles and sufficient instructions were not given in this regard. It was doubtful whether these were deliberate and the court would have to examine whether any powerful persons were behind such inactions.

