Kerala HC unhappy with govt.’s inaction on evicting encroachers in Munnar

March 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the monitoring committee not identifying encroachments and evicting those occupying government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district despite court directives.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice M.A. Abdul Hakhim also directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue department, to appear before the court online on March 27.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by One Earth One Life against encroachments and illegal constructions came up for hearing. The Bench observed: “We find that in spite of directions of this court, the monitoring committee had not taken any action. The joint verification is at a standstill due to want of vehicles. The monitoring committee has failed to file a regular report before this court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The court orally observed that the monitoring committee was not taking steps. It was not provided with any vehicles and sufficient instructions were not given in this regard. It was doubtful whether these were deliberate and the court would have to examine whether any powerful persons were behind such inactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.