GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC unhappy with govt.’s inaction on evicting encroachers in Munnar

Principal Secretary, Revenue, told to appear before court online on March 27

March 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the monitoring committee not identifying encroachments and evicting those occupying government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district despite court directives.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice M.A. Abdul Hakhim also directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue department, to appear before the court online on March 27.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by One Earth One Life against encroachments and illegal constructions came up for hearing. The Bench observed: “We find that in spite of directions of this court, the monitoring committee had not taken any action. The joint verification is at a standstill due to want of vehicles. The monitoring committee has failed to file a regular report before this court.”

The court orally observed that the monitoring committee was not taking steps. It was not provided with any vehicles and sufficient instructions were not given in this regard. It was doubtful whether these were deliberate and the court would have to examine whether any powerful persons were behind such inactions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.