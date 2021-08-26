Kerala HC tells State to ensure protection of health-care workers

Concern over attacks on doctors, nurses in State

Expressing concern over the sporadic incidents of attacks on doctors and nurses, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure that all steps are taken to provide adequate and effective protection to those manning the health-care system in the State.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive when a review petition on COVID-19 treatment charges filed by the Kerala Private Hospital Association came up for hearing.

During the hearing, the counsel for the association as well as the counsel for the Indian Medical Association (IMA) brought to the notice of the court the incidents of attack on doctors and nurses in the State by patients and caregivers.

The court observed that unless health-care workers, including the doctors and nurses, were allowed to function peacefully, it would be impossible “to rein in the deleterious consequences of the pandemic and other-related diseases.”

The court observed that such incidents would undermine the morale and courage of the health-care workers to continue their fight against COVID-19, particularly when the State was seeing a surge in cases.

The court said the State government and other stakeholders, including District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, should ensure that such incidents did not take place in future and that quick action was taken against the attackers.

Counsel for the IMA and the association submitted that if attacks on doctors and other health-care workers continued, it might be very difficult for the health-care system to function properly.

Legal provisions

The Government Pleader submitted that the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act had provisions for stringent punishments to those who indulged in attacks on health-care workers and institutions. The government would ensure the protection of every stakeholders in the health-care system. Besides, the government would take steps to enlighten the people on the need for acting in a civilised manner.