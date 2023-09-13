ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC tells govt. to inform it about team to evict encroachers in Idukki

September 13, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted the State government further time to inform the court about the constitution of a special team for removing encroachments in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district. The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shobha Annama Eapen also asked the government pleader to inform the court about the steps taken to evict encroachers from a river in Santhanpara as directed by the court. When the cases against the encroachments and illegal constructions in Idukki came up for hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that the authorities had not taken steps to comply with the High Court directives.

