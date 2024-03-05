Kerala HC suggests giving licence to bona fide dog lovers to protect stray dogs

March 05, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court directed the State government to frame guidelines, schemes or rules to give licences to individuals interested in maintaining stray dogs so that dog lovers can protect the animals.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by residents of Muzhathadam in Kannur seeking action against Rajeev Krishnan, a resident, who had been keeping stray dogs on his property.

As per ABC Rules

The court, which said human beings should be given preference over stray dogs, also noted that barbaric attacks on stray dogs shall not be allowed. The Local Self-Government authorities should give licence to those who come forward to protect the animals. The authorities shall also impose conditions in tune with the provisions in the ABC Rules 2023. Bona fide dog lovers can be given licence if they are ready to protect the stray dogs in tune with the rules and other statutory provisions, the court suggested.

The judge asked Mr. Krishnan to approach the Kannur city Corporation for a licence to keep stray dogs and the civic body shall issue a licence after imposing stringent conditions, the court held.