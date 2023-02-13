HamberMenu
Kerala HC suggests giving ₹5 lakh each as first part of retirement benefit to KSRTC retirees

Corporation needs ₹72 cr. for disbursal of terminal benefits to 978 retirees; it could set apart only ₹12.5 cr.

February 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that at least ₹5 lakh each be paid as the first part of pensionary and terminal benefits to retired employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition filed by the KSRTC seeking two more years to pay the pensionary benefits to the retired employees came up for hearing. The court suggested that of the 978 retired employees, pensionary benefits could be paid to the first 174 retired employees on the list within a month.

978 in all

Counsel for the KSRTC Deepu Thankan submitted that 978 persons were yet to be paid the pensionary benefits.

Among those who retired before December 30, 2022, only 38 were yet to start receiving monthly pensions. They were not granted the monthly pensions as they were facing disciplinary proceedings.

The Corporation needed ₹72 crore for the disbursal of the terminal benefits to all the 978 persons who retired till January, 2023. However, it could set apart only ₹12.5 crore for payment of pensionary benefits.

He submitted that, in fact, the KSRTC required two years’ time to disburse pensionary and terminal benefits. Though the Corporation had sought financial assistance from the State government, it had not yet received any confirmation. The payment of pensionary benefit was the fourth major expenditure of the corporation after payment towards diesel, salary and interest towards bank loans. From 2017, the retired employees were being paid pension through the consortium of cooperative banks.

