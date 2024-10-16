GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC stays sessions court order discharging BJP State president in Manjeswaram poll bribery case

High Court admits Kerala government’s criminal revision petition moved against sessions court’s October 5 order

Updated - October 16, 2024 01:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran (file)

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran (file) | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) stayed the order of the Kasaragod Sessions Court discharging BJP State president K. Surendran and five other party workers in a bribery case registered in connection with the the Manjeswaram election.

The court passed the stay order on a criminal revision petition filed by the Kerala government the challenging the sessions court order on October 5.

The prosecution case was that Mr. Surendran and five others had bribed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate K. Sundara by offering him ₹2.5 lakh and a smartphone for withdrawing his candidacy in the 2021 Manjeswaram Assembly constituency where Mr. Surendran had contested unsuccessfully.

According to the State government’s petition, the order discharging the BJP State president and others from the case is “illegal” and against the materials produced by the prosecution. There was sufficient evidence/materials to put the accused on trial for such offences.

The findings of the sessions court that Mr. Sundara accepted the alleged bribe voluntarily with free consent is wrong and against the facts, the government contended.

Published - October 16, 2024 01:31 pm IST

