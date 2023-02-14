Kerala HC slams KSRTC for winding up corpus fund for pensionary benefits

February 14, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for scrapping the corpus fund set apart for payment of pensionary and terminal benefits to its retiring employees.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition filed by the KSRTC seeking two more years for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees came up for hearing.

The court observed that the KSRTC had stopped earmarking 10% of the income for the corpus fund, which was set up following a directive from the High Court. The KSRTC took the decision to disband the corpus fund unilaterally and started using the amount for day-to-day affairs of the corporation, including payment of salaries. In fact, the KSRTC had brought upon itself the present crisis and should not blame others for it.

The court also flayed the corporation for not evolving a method to bring down the liability, including the servicing the bank loans. ”The blood and sweat” of the employees was being converted into income which was being used to finance the old liabilities. Why should employees be burdened, because of the poor financial management of the KSRTC, the court asked.

Harrowing scenario

The court added that the delay in paying the pension benefits was a “harrowing scenario.”

Counsel for the KSRTC Deepu Thankan submitted that the corporation was willing to pay ₹1 lakh each to the 978 retirees as the first part of the payment within 45 days. He submitted that it would be difficulty to pay anything over ₹10 crore within 45 days.

The court, however, said it could not accede to the submission as the amount was woefully insufficient. The court observed that the KSRTC should pay 50% of the pension benefits to the retired employees who had moved the writ petitions.