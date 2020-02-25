Kerala HC slams Ernakulam District Collector in Kothamangalam church row

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has drawn flak from the Kerala High Court for not complying with its order directing him to take over the Kothamangalam church and hand it over to the vicar of the Orthodox faction.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar expressed the court’s strong displeasure over the non- appearance of the Collector when a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Collector was taken up for hearing. The court had earlier directed the Collector to appear in person today.

The court then warned the State Attorney that an arrest warrant would be issued against the Collector if he did not appear in person right now, following which the Collector turned up in half an hour.

The court told the Collector that he had simply ignored the court order and it amounted to an insult to the court. If the orders of the court were not implemented, nobody would approach court and people would lose faith in the judiciary. This would result in the failure of rule of law, the court orally observed.

The court told the Collector that it had two options now: it could either put him behind bars or order some other forces to implement the order.

The Collector sought two more months to comply with the order saying that there would be low and order problems if the order was enforced.

The court then said that it was a shame on the government and it was the might of some people that prevailed.

The court reserved its order on the petition after the hearing.