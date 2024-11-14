Kerala HC slams authorities for keeping drains open

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Ernakulam District Collector to file a report on the incident in which a French tourist fell into an open drain near Customs Jetty in Fort Kochi last week and sustained injuries.

When road repair cases came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran wondered what the outside world would feel about the State when such incidents took place. “It was very shameful. No foreigner would dare to walk along tourist locations. How could tourism develop in such a situation? The incident would not only give a bad name to Fort Kochi, but the entire State,” he observed.

The court also asked the amicus curiae to file a report on the condition of the Aroor-Thuravoor road stretch after visiting there. The 39-year-old tourist was on his way to the boat jetty when the accident took place on November 7. Local residents rushed him to the Government Hospital in Fort Kochi, following the incident.

