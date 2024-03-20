Kerala HC seeks response of govt. on plea against Lok Ayukta Act amendment

March 20, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022, that allows the government to take its own decision on a declaration made by the Lok Ayukta for the removal of a public servant who is found guilty of corruption or maladministration.

According to petitioner N. Prakash of Ernakulam, the amendment had interfered with the functioning of the judicial body, affecting its judicial independence. He said that the amendment removed section 14 of the Act which required a public servant to vacate his or her office immediately on the declaration of the Lok Ayukta.