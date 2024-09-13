Kerala HC seeks list of unredressed grievances of Wayanad landslide survivors

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) to prepare a list of grievances of landslide survivors in Wayanad which had not been redressed within two weeks from the receipt of such grievances and file it before the court.

The Bench, while considering a suo motu case relating to prevention and management of natural disaster, directed that if the district level grievances cell is not redresssing the grievances within two weeks, irrespective of the reasons for the delay, the KSDMA and KELSA shall prepare a list of such unredressed grievances and submit it before the court. The court said that this would enable the courts to take appropriate measures in such matters.

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that effective steps were being taken to mitigate the trauma of persons affected by the landslides, especially children. The Department of Health Services had implemented a psycho-social support programme in collaboration with the Department of Medical Education, Women, and Child Development department, Social Justice department, and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). As for the assessment of carrying capacity in the hill stations, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with multiple stakeholder departments on September 7 and directed the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change to furnish the details after collating information from various departments he submitted.

KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, who appeared online, submitted before the court that a mental health support team of 51 psychosocial counsellors had been deployed to the relief camps and providing mental health support to both the children and parents. He also submitted that the district child protection unit in collaboration with the UNICEF conducted a comprehensive rapid need assessment in the affected areas. Counselling sessions are being given to the affected children through schools. Experts from NIMHANS and UNICEF were also helping the KSDMA to offer psychological support to these affected children.

KELSA in its report submitted that a team put together by the KELSA had also given psychological support to survivors of the landslides, especially those relocated from relief camps. A mobile psychiatry unit is also working in the affected areas.

