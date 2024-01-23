Kerala HC seeks explanation from Registrar on appointment of Central University of Kerala PRO

January 23, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the Registrar of Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, to file an affidavit explaining how Sujith K. was appointed Public Relations Officer of the varsity before the publication of the results of the test and interview for the post.

Justice Mohammed Niyas C.P. issued the directive recently when a writ petition filed by Anupama Mili of Malappuram challenging his appointment came up for hearing. According to the petitioner, Sujith was appointed as PRO through a letter issued on December 17, 2020. However, the results of the test and interview for the post were published only on December 24, 2020.

The petitioner said she had performed exceptionally well in the written test as well as the interview. However, Sujith was selected, and his appointment was illegal, she added.

